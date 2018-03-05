West Bengal To Set Up Virtual Classrooms In Colleges, Varsities The West Bengal government will be setting up virtual classrooms in universities and colleges of the state as part of its initiative to give a digital boost to higher education, a senior official said yesterday.

The West Bengal government will be setting up virtual classrooms in universities and colleges of the state as part of its initiative to give a digital boost to higher education, a senior official said yesterday.

The government plans to bring higher educational institutes on a digital platform, Additional Chief Secretary Dr R S Shukla told PTI on the sidelines of the 25th West Bengal Science and Technology Congress here.



The government plans to bring higher educational institutes on a digital platform, Additional Chief Secretary Dr R S Shukla told PTI on the sidelines of the 25th West Bengal Science and Technology Congress here.



Dr Shukla, who is in charge of the Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology, said virtual classrooms will help the students of different colleges and universities connect with each other.



"What is being said at a particular lecture at a university will be available to students of other institutes as well," Dr Shukla said.



Talking about the West Bengal Science and Technology Congress, Dr Shukla said the state-level meet is organised every year to nurture young minds in their pursuit of scientific knowledge and make them aware of the opportunities that lay ahead of them.



Of the 1250 research papers submitted by the students to the department this year, 154 have been selected for presentation before a panel of eminent scientists at the two-day meet, he said.



"Three outstanding papers will receive awards tomorrow," he said.



India-born American physicist Mani Lal Bhaumik, who was present at the meet today, said the government's effort will go a long way to encourage students to pursue science after school.





