West Bengal To Award Toppers Of All Boards Rs 10,000 Scholarship West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today felicitated 248 toppers of class 10 and12 examinations of various boards and said they would beprovided with a scholarship of Rs 10,000 each.

48 Shares EMAIL PRINT CM ordered officials to process applications for scholarships at the earliest. Kolkata: West Bengal will provide scholarships of Rs.10,000 each for all the toppers from the state of various boards, i.e, Central Board of Secondary Education (



The West Bengal Chief Minister also ordered the education department officials to process applications for scholarships for higher studies by students at the earliest.



The Trinamool Congress Government has taken a decision to open up bank accounts of all these achievers and Rs 10,000 will be deposited in their account later. The government hopes that the money will help them in the future.



"Ours is a poor government. This is a small initiative to felicitate the meritorious students. I have taken a decision to open up bank accounts for all these students with a balance of Rs 10,000 which may help them in the future," she said at the felicitation programme of 248 students.



The benefit will also reach the students who have topped competitive exam from the state, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, reported Press Trust of India.



"Consider this (the scholarship) as an asset for your entire life," said Ms Banerjee who has initiated the programme to felicitate examination toppers from all boards in West Bengal.



She also urged them to stick to the values imparted by their teachers and parents, and pursue a career of their choice, undaunted by adversities.



"Securing a rank in the merit list in this age of tough competition is no mean feat.... There are many stories of struggle, we must salute those. There are students whose parents may not be well-to-do, and have to make ends meet to buy them books," she said.



"There was a time when teachers used to think twice before giving full marks to students", Ms Banerjee said.



"But our students have to compete with the world now. So, I had requested our education minister to ensure that our students also get marks on a par with ICSE or CBSE students. They have done really well," she said.



West Bengal Madhyamik result was declared by West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on June 6 and the overall pass percentage this year is 85.49%. Top three regions in terms of pass percentage was East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Kolkata. More than 11 lakh students had appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik exam which was conducted in March.



Recently, a headmaster of a high school in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district was suspended for "leaking the question papers" of the state-run Madhyamik (Secondary) examination earlier this year.



West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the



(With Inputs from PTI)



