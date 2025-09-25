West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test Result Declared, Download Directly Here

West Bengal Teacher Test Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has declared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2023 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website of the board - wbbpe.wb.gov.in. Those who scored 60 per cent or more will be considered eligible as a teacher.

WBTET Result 2025: How To Download WBTET-2025 Result?

Visit the official website of the board- wbbpe.wb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Important Links".

Then, click on "TET-2023".

Click on "Check Result" and enter your registration number and date of birth.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The examination was held on December 10, 2023 across West Bengal for 150 marks.