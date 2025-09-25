West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test Result Declared, Download Directly Here

West Bengal TET-2023 Result: The examination was held on December 10, 2023
West Bengal Teacher Test Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has declared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2023 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website of the board - wbbpe.wb.gov.in. Those who scored 60 per cent or more will be considered eligible as a teacher.
WBTET Result 2025: How To Download WBTET-2025 Result?
- Visit the official website of the board- wbbpe.wb.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Important Links".
- Then, click on "TET-2023".
- Click on "Check Result" and enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
Direct link to download- "WBTET-2023 Result".
The examination was held on December 10, 2023 across West Bengal for 150 marks.