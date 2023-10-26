West Bengal Teacher Among Top 10 Finalists For $1M Global Education Prize

Deep Narayan Nayak can be seen performing the exercises with his students.

A school teacher from West Bengal's Asansol has been selected as one of the top 10 finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2023, which includes participants from 130 different countries. Deep Narayan Nayak's innovative teaching methods, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, have had a significant positive impact on underprivileged children. The Global Teacher Prize recognizes exceptional educators with a $1 million award for their outstanding contributions to the field.

Known as the 'Teacher of the Streets,' Mr Nayak teaches at the Tilka Manjhi Adivasi Free Primary School in Jamuria, Asansol. During the Covid-19 lockdown, he took education outdoors to bridge the digital divide affecting disadvantaged children living below the poverty line in remote areas. Mr Nayak transformed mud walls into blackboards and roads into classrooms, providing education to those who might otherwise have been left behind.

I'm incredibly grateful and humbled to be chosen as a top 10 finalist for the 2023 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, supported by UNESCO and Dubai Cares. Thank you, @varkeyfdn, @UNESCO, and @DubaiCares, for this incredible honor. 🙏🌟 #GlobalTeacherPrize2023#Educationpic.twitter.com/jMAUh7MtVm — Deep Narayan Nayak (@DeepNarayanNay2) October 26, 2023

He also made efforts to educate parents, particularly mothers and grandmothers, with the goal of breaking the cycle of illiteracy and improving the prospects of first-generation learners. His teaching techniques have not only increased literacy rates but have also contributed to the eradication of superstitions and the creation of employment opportunities.



Mr Nayak has developed programmes to address issues such as malnutrition, child exploitation, and early marriages. His 'Fantastic Three-Dimensional Model' has created educational and employment opportunities, and his Mothers' Football Team promotes sportsmanship, gender equality, and global peace.

His focus on sustainability and environmental awareness not only deters the use of plastic but also encourages tree planting. Moreover, his 'Teacher at Your Doorstep' programme has offered guidance to students and their parents, aiming to decrease absenteeism and curb school dropouts.