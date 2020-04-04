West Bengal Rolls Back Plan For Virtual Classroom

Government has shelved the plan for virtual classrooms: WB Education Minister (File Photo)

West Bengal government has decided to roll back the plan for offering virtual classrooms for class 9 to 12 students. The announcement comes only a day after the Ministry had announced its plan for air virtual classrooms on DD Bangla. West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the plan was shelved due to logistical reasons.

Mr. Chatterjee addressed a group of reporters on Saturday through videoconferencing and said that while the state had plans to run the virtual classrooms from 4 pm to 5 pm daily, the time slot was not agreed upon by some teachers and guardians.

"Even as the Education department had booked the 4-5 pm time slot on DD Bangla for a week from April 7, a section of guardians and teachers have informed the timing is not okay with them and they are suggesting separate time slots, which cannot be accommodated. In such a situation, we have decided not to go ahead with the plan to hold virtual classes from April 7 as had been announced," the minister told reports through videoconferencing.

The West Bengal Education Minister, yesterday, had made the announcement that from April 7 virtual classes would be aired on DD Bangla from 4 pm to 5 pm. He had said that some well-known teachers had been engaged to deliver lectures in a classroom setup on DD Bangla. The decision was taken in wake of the suspension of classes in schools due to coronavirus outbreak across country.

However, the decision that students have to submit their home activity report during the period of suspension of classes till April 14 will stay in force.

Teachers can download the model questions for the activity report from state school education department portal and send it to students via WhatsApp, or email, after modification by the teacher if they deem fit. The questions will be framed as per the curriculum of the first summative exam in every school.

World 11,20,932 Cases 8,34,868 Active 2,27,064 Recovered 59,000 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 181 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 11,20,932 and 59,000 have died; 8,34,868 are active cases and 2,27,064 have recovered as on April 4, 2020 at 3:23 pm.

India 2,902 601 Cases 2,650 561 Active 184 28 Recovered 68 12 Deaths In India, there are 2,902 confirmed cases including 68 deaths. The number of active cases is 2,650 and 184 have recovered as on April 4, 2020 at 9:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 174 Pune 49 Sangli 24 Thane 20 Nagpur 18 Ahmednagar 8 Mumbai Sub Urban 5 Yavatmal 4 Buldana 4 Satara 3 Kolhapur 2 Palghar 2 Raigad 2 Sindhudurg 1 Blanks 1 Ratnagiri 1 Nashik 1 Jalagaon 1 Gondia 1 Aurangabad 1 Details Awaited* 101 423 88 400 91 42 19 3 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 37 Coimbatoor 29 Tiruneveli 29 Erode 26 Theni 20 Namakkal 18 Dindugal 17 Madurai 15 Tirupattur 7 Salem 6 Kanyakumari 5 Sivagangai 5 Thoothukudi 3 Villupuram 3 Kanchipurum 3 Thiruvarur 2 Karur 2 Thiruvannamalai 2 Tirupur 1 Trichirapalli 1 Vellore 1 Thanjavur 1 Virudhunagar 1 Details Awaited* 177 411 102 406 102 6 1 Delhi District Cases South Delhi 63 South East 16 Central 12 West Delhi 12 South West 10 East Delhi 9 North Delhi 9 Shahdara 8 North East 6 North West 5 New Delhi 2 Details Awaited* 234 386 167 384 169 8 6 2 Kerala District Cases Kasargod 115 Kannur 49 Ernakulam 23 Thiruvanthpuram 13 Mallapuram 11 Thrissur 11 Pathanamthitta 10 Kozhikode 9 Kottayam 6 Palakkad 6 Idukki 4 Wayanad 3 Kollam 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 30 295 9 256 41 14 2 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 32 Bhilwara 26 Evacuees From Iran 18 Jhunjhunu 8 Jodhpur 8 Ajmer 5 Dungarpur 3 Pratapgarh 2 Foreign Nationals 2 Pali 1 Alwar 1 Sikar 1 Churu 1 Details Awaited* 71 179 12 176 12 3 0 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gb Nagar 45 Meerut 19 Agra 12 Lucknow 9 Ghaziabad 8 Bareilly 6 Bulandshahar 3 Varanasi 2 Philibhit 2 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur 1 Bagpat 1 Lakhimpur 1 Shamli 1 Basti 1 Moradabad 1 Details Awaited* 61 174 2 157 19 5 2 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Prakasam 15 Kadappa 15 West Godavari 12 Vizag 11 Guntur 9 Chitoor 6 East Godavari 6 Krishna 6 Nellore 3 Ananthapur 2 Kurnool 1 Details Awaited* 75 161 29 161 29 1 1 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 44 Karimnagar 13 Madchal 11 Ranga Reddy 11 Bhadradri 4 Mahboobnagar 3 Kamareddy 3 Nizamabad 2 Gadwal 2 Warangal (u) 1 Details Awaited* 64 158 164 1 7 Karnataka District Cases Bbmp 30 Bengaluru Urban 21 Mysore 18 Dakshin Kannada 9 Uttar Kannada 8 Chikkaballapura 7 Kalaburgi 4 Bellary 3 Udupi 3 Davangere 3 Bengaluru Rural 1 Dharwad 1 Kodagu 1 Tumkuru 1 Details Awaited* 18 128 4 119 2 12 2 3 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 12 Jabalpur 8 Ujjain 4 Bhopal 3 Shivpuri 2 Gwalior 1 Neemuch 1 Details Awaited* 73 104 110 0 6 Gujarat District Cases Ahmedabad 33 Gandhinagar 10 Rajkot 10 Surat 9 Vadodara 9 Bhavnagar 6 Girsomnath 2 Kutch 1 Mehsana 1 Porbandar 1 Details Awaited* 13 95 94 1 10 9 1 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 25 Bandipora 11 Budgam 7 Jammu 5 Udhampur 4 Rajouri 3 Pulwama 3 Baramulla 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 13 75 74 3 2 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 17 Nadia 5 Hooghly 4 East Medinipur 3 North 24 Parganas 3 Howrah 2 West Medinipur 1 Kalimpong 1 South 24 Parganas 1 Details Awaited* 26 63 63 3 3 Punjab District Cases Sbs Nagar 19 Sas Nagar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 5 Ludhiana 3 Amritsar 2 Patiala 1 Details Awaited* 7 53 5 57 5 1 5 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 24 Faridabad 6 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Palwal 1 Ambala 1 Sonipat 1 Hissar 1 Details Awaited* 6 49 25 24 0 Bihar District Cases Munger 8 Patna 5 Siwan 5 Gaya 1 Begusarai 1 Gopalganj 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Details Awaited* 6 29 30 0 1 Assam District Cases Details Awaited* 24 24 8 24 8 0 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 16 Details Awaited* 2 18 18 0 0 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 4 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 11 16 6 14 6 2 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 11 3 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases South Andaman 10 10 10 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 5 Rajnandgaon 1 Durg 1 Bilaspur 1 Korba 1 9 6 3 0 Goa District Cases Details Awaited* 6 6 6 0 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 3 6 6 1 1 Puducherry District Cases Puducherry 2 Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 2 5 4 1 0 Odisha District Cases Khordha 3 Bhadrak 1 Details Awaited* 1 5 5 0 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizwal (w) 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

Click here for more Education News