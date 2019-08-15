West Bengal Government's 'Kanyashree' Scheme Empowers 60 Lakh Girls

She appreciated all the students and teachers associated with the programmes.

Marking the sixth anniversary of West Bengal government's flagship scholarship project Kanyashree, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the scheme has empowered 60 lakh female students since inception.

"The Kanyashree scheme, started in 2013, has empowered over 60 lakh girl students. Total budget since launch is over Rs 7,000 crore," Ms Banerjee said while addressing the scheme beneficiaries.

"If we do not discriminate between girls and boys, they will keep gaining success," Ms Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister explained the students that there should be no feeling of hatred in their hearts and they should learn to spread love.

The scheme was launched to prevent early marriage of girl children of socio-economically disadvantaged families whose annual income is Rs 120,000 or less.

In 2018, Ms Banerjee lifted the ceiling on annual family income for the beneficiaries of her welfare scheme that aims to ensure girls stay in school and delay their marriages till at least the age of 18.

She had also announced that her government would build a university for the "Kanyashree girls" to pursue higher education.

She also instructed the state education department to hold special training camps for the girls enrolled under the scheme and asked the skill development department to provide skill training to the girls to increase their chances getting jobs.

