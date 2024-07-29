West Bengal ANM, GNM Admit Cards 2024, Check Steps To Download

ANM And GNM 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the release of admit cards for the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) and General Nurse Midwifery (GNM) entrance exams.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official WBJEEB website, wbjeeb.nic.in. They will need to enter their login credentials, including application number, date of birth, and security pin, to access the admit card.

The exams for both ANM and GNM courses are scheduled to be conducted on August 4, 2024. Previously, the exam was set to be held on July 14.

ANM And GNM 2024: Steps To Download Admit Cards

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ANM and GNM admit card link

Enter your login details and click on "Submit"

Review the admit card displayed on the screen and download it

Print a copy for future reference

ANM(R) & GNM-2024: Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of a total of 100 questions worth 115 marks. All questions will be of the Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) type, each with four answer options. The duration of the exam is 1.5 hours. Except for Basic English and Logical Reasoning, the questions will be available in both English and Bengali.

ANM & GNM-2024: Syllabus

The syllabus will include subjects such as Life Science, Physical Science, and Mathematics, based on the 10th standard syllabi of recognized Boards or Councils in India. Students should also have knowledge of Basic English, General Knowledge, and Logical Reasoning equivalent to the 12th standard curriculum to pass the exam.