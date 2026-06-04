"We Feel Robbed": Why CBSE Students Are Looking Beyond Board Exams

The past few days have been difficult for CBSE students. From flaws in paper marking to concerns about the legitimacy of the evaluation software and the subsequent crash of the verification portal, tempers have soared, and nerves remain frayed. Recent events have not only cast a shadow over the future of the students who just appeared for the exams but have also unnerved those who are yet to take them.

Speaking to NDTV, Sarthak Siddhant, the 17-year-old whistleblower from Ranchi who uncovered the flaws in CBSE's On-Screen Marking system, says that most of his peers feel robbed and believe the education system does not care about them. Highlighting the growing trust deficit, Siddhant says, "Students have lost trust in the system but have no choice but to stay in it."

Many other students are now echoing similar sentiments.

Nameera Mirza, a student from Hamdard Public School who recently completed her Class 12 examinations, feels the incident has only added to the students' sense of helplessness. "The current situation with CBSE makes me feel that the marking process can be completely unpredictable. Even in subjects where you expect to score high and feel you attempted the paper well, you might not get the marks."

This anxiety has seeped into the batches behind her as well. Wahbi Ali Khan, Nameera's junior who will be appearing for the Class 12 board examinations next year, has lost all hope. "I have no confidence in the reliability of the marking process or in whether students actually get the marks they deserve. In plain sight, this is robbery. Students spend hours, experience sleepless nights, and make countless sacrifices, only for this to happen."

Distressed by the prospect of history repeating itself, Khan has shifted his focus entirely to CLAT, putting his board examination preparation on the back burner.

Vyan Aggarwal from Modern School, Barakhamba Road, is also looking at options beyond CBSE board exams. Currently preparing for the SAT and AP exams, Vyan shares the same lack of confidence in the system.

"After these controversies, I will have to be extra careful about my paper presentation to ensure nothing is lacking on my end."

Manas Pande of Amity International School, Noida, says he is now prioritising competitive entrance exams over his boards, believing that his grades now depend entirely on the accuracy of evaluation tools. Pointing out the hypocrisy, the Class 12 student remarks that the very system meant to bring transparency has done quite the opposite.

Mentors and parents are similarly advising students to look beyond board exams toward alternative pathways. Mohd Almas, whose daughter Umaima will be appearing for the exams next year, says he has instructed her to study the exam pattern thoroughly and answer strictly according to the rubric. "Our advice to our daughter has been to focus more on competitive exams and entrance tests."

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Class 12 history teacher at a prominent school in Noida notes that students' demeanour has become noticeably more laid-back since the discrepancies came to light. "Those who can afford it are looking at options abroad. Most students seem disinterested in board exams. Exam-related issues domestically, coupled with geopolitical tensions, are making future decisions much harder for these students."

Dr Syed Azam Hussain, a physics teacher at Learnivio, a coaching centre in Delhi, says that while the lapses have not changed his teaching style, he now feels an increasing need to prepare his students psychologically, so they do not take their grades personally.

"Students should understand that such systemic issues can happen, and they should not feel broken when they see their results. Low marks can sometimes simply be the result of errors made by the authorities."

Hussain also cautions that the incident may provoke a migration of students from CBSE to international boards, a transition he believes will only accelerate if such mishaps continue to occur.

Although the discrepancies are currently in the process of being resolved, the recent events have left a deep dent in the minds of CBSE students, prompting them to look for alternatives to a system whose reliability they now question.