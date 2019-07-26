WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019 Today

WBJEE JENPAUH result 2019: WBJEEB will release the JENPAUH result at wbjeeb.in.

WBJEE result 2019: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board's JENPAUH result will be released today. The WBJEE Board or WBJEEB will release the JENPAUH result today at wbjeeb.in, according to the official notification. For 2019-2020 academic sessions, the WBJEE conducted common entrance examination titled JENPAUH 2019 for admission to various paramedical courses in West Bengal on June 30. Candidates who are waiting for WBJEE result of JENPAU 2019 will need their login details for downloading the results.

WBJEEB declared the results for the veterinary surgeon entrance exam which is also known as EVETS recently for the exam held on June 29.

WBJEEB JENPAUH result 2019: How to download

Download your WBJEEB JENPAUH result 2019 following the steps given here:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE JENPAUH, wbjeeb.in

Step 2: Click on the JENPAU tab given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, click on WBJEEB JENPAUH result link

Step 4: Login with your details

Step 5: Sumit the details

Step 6: Check your WBJEE JENPAUH result from next page

WBJEEB JENPAUH 2019 exam was held for admission to following courses:

B.Sc. Nursing (Bachelor of Nursing)

BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy)

BASLP (Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology)

BMLT (Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technician)

B.Sc. CCT (B.Sc. in Critical Care Technology)

B.Sc. OTT (B.Sc. in Operation Theatre Technology)

B.Sc. PT (B.Sc. in Perfusion technology)

B.Sc. PA (B.Sc. in Physician Assistant)

