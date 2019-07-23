West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board Declares EVETS Result

WBJEE EVETS Result Declared: Know How To Check

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results for the veterinary surgeon entrance exam which is also known as EVETS. The exam was held on June 29. EVETS is held annually for admission to Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry in the faculty of Veterinary and Animal Science under the West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences. The WBJEEB has been empowered to conduct common entrance exams for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses in West Bengal.

WBJEE EVETS Result

The EVETS was based on the 11th and 12th standard syllabi of 10+2 under the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

The exam was held in two sessions on June 29.

The rank allotted to the candidates, referred to the General Merit Rank or the GMR, will be considered for counseling and seat allotment in the universities.

