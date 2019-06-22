WBJEE 2019 Rank Cards Released Online

WBJEE 2019 rank cards released on the official website

WBJEE 2019 rank cards have been released. The link to download the (WBJEE) rank card is available on the official website for WBJEE. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had released the result for WBJEE 2019 exam on June 20, 2019. The exam was conducted in May. Now that the Board has released rank cards as well, WBJEEB will begin the counselling process based on WBJEE rank secured by students.

WBJEE 2019 Rank Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official WBJEE website: https://www.wbjeeb.in/

Step two: Click on the WBJEE rank card link provided on the home page.

Step three: Enter Application number, password, and security pin correctly.

Step four: submit and download your rank card.

The rank card will have the General Merit Rank (GMR) of a candidate. The counselling and seat allotment process will be conducted according to a candidate's GMR and not category ranks.

Candidates who appeared in both papers of WBJEE will be assigned a General Merit Rank (GMR) and Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR). Such students will be eligible for admission to all courses on offer.

A separate notification for WBJEE counselling will be released on the official websites, wbjeeb.in, and wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in West Bengal.

