Stringent Action Against Students If Mobile Phone Found During Class 12 Exam: WBCHSE

WBCHSE or West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is planning stringent action for the rule-breakers during the upcoming Class 12 annual examination. According to an official from the Council, strong action will be taken against candidates if any mobile phone was found in their possession in the examination hall during the Class 12 papers. These warnings from the Council is coming after question papers of Madhyamik (Class 10) examination were reported leaked on the social media for the sixth consecutive day on last Tuesday, shortly after the tests commenced.

Madhyamik, the Class 10 school leaving examination, is conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) while Class 12 examination is being held by the WBCHSE in the state.

"We will take strong action if any mobile phone is found with students in the classroom. We may even consider cancelling student's registration altogether and not just stopping giving the respective exam paper," Council president Mahua Das said.

The higher secondary (Class 12) examination will begin from February 26 and will continue till March 13.

Mr Das also outlined various steps the Council has taken for the students and a guide for teachers and students.

