West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Results Out

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the results for the WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 2024 today. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of WBBSE. They will be required to enter their registration number, roll number and password.

This year, a total of 91,26,598 candidates took the WBBSE Madhyamik exams. With 86.31 per cent, around 7.65 lakh students have qualified the examination.

Cooch Behar's Chandrachur Sen has bagged the first rank in the Class 10 exam with 99 per cent marks. Samyapriya Guru from Purulia is the second rank holder with 98.68 per cent.

The third rank holder are South Dinajpur's Udayan Prasad, Birbhum's Pushpita Basuri, South 24 Parganas, Nairit Ranjan Pal. They all secured 691 marks or 98.71%

The overall pass percentage has risen by 0.16% as compared to previous year. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 86.15%, which was a slight dip from 86.60% in 2022.

Steps To Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024:

Step 1- Visit the official website of the board, wbchse.nic.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the result section.

Step 3- Find and click on the link titled 'WB Madhyamik board result 2024'.

Step 4- You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5- Enter your credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 6- After submission, your WB Madhyamik board result 2024 will be displayed.

Step 7- Proceed to download the result and make sure to print it out for future reference.