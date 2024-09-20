West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee Releases Revised Schedule For NEET UG 2024

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has revised the undergraduate counselling schedule for the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (WB NEET). According to the revised schedule the results for Round 2 will be issued on September 24, 2024 and the candidates who have been allotted with colleges need to report to the assigned colleges on October 3 and 4.



Online Choice Filling and Choice Locking by successfully verified candidates for Round 2 will conclude on September 20, 2024.



Publication of Results for Round 2 has been scheduled for September 24, 2024 after 4 pm.

The reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allotted institute for Round 2 with requisite original documents, college requite fee, bond after physical document verification has been scheduled for September 25, 26, October 3 and 4 from 11 am to 4 pm. Candidates once successfully re-verified can get admitted in the allotted college.



Online registration by the candidates qualified through NEET UG 2024 has been scheduled for October 8, 2024 till 6 pm of October 11, 2024.



The online fee payment has been scheduled for October 8-11, 2024.



After successful registration and fee payment, verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot by the software has been scheduled for October 14- 15, 2024.



Publication of list of successfully verified candidates and publication of seat matrix for Round 3 has been scheduled for October 16, 2024.



Online choice filling and choice locking by the verified candidates in list will be done from October 16-17, 2024.



The allotment result for Round 3 will be published on October 21, 2024.



The reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allotted institute with requisite original documents, college requite fee, bond after physical document verification has been set for October 22 and 23, 2024.

The online registration of stray vacancy round for candidates qualified through NEET UG 2024 has been scheduled for October 24-25, 2024.



The online fee payment will be held from October 24-25, 2024.



After successful registration and fee payment, verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot by the software is scheduled for October 26, 2024.



Publication of list of successfully verified candidates and publication of seat matrix for online stray vacancy round has been set for October 28, 2024.



Online choice filling and choice locking by the verified candidates in list is scheduled for October 28-29, 2024.



The result for the online stray vacancy round will be published after November 1, 2024.



The reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allotted institute with requisite original documents, college requite fee, bond after physical document verification will be held from November 2-11, 2024.

