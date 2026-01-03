Want To Work With United Nations? Check This Job Opportunity

United Nations' Global Disability Fund (GDF) is hiring highly organised and proactive Officer to support, conduct research and perform administrative/procurement tasks. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the UNDP for detailed information.

Eligibility

Candidates with advanced university degree (Master's degree or equivalent) in Administration, Public Relations, Communications or related field are eligible to apply.

Besides this, having a bachelor's degree in combination with additional two years of qualifying experience, will be given due consideration in lieu of Master's degree.

Applicants must be fluent in English. Having knowledge of another UN language, preferably French and/or Spanish, will be an asset.

Experience

Candidates with a minimum two years (with master's degree) or four years (with bachelor's degree) of relevant work experience in international development, programme coordination, partnerships or donor engagement will be preferred.

Roles

Ensure creation of partnerships and donor engagement

Substantively contribute to programme coordination and workplan monitoring

Provide support to Director and Board

Provide procurement and administrative services

Fee

No fee is required for applying to the role as UNDP does not charge fee at any stage of its recruitment process.

Deadline

The deadline to fill application is January 6, 2026.

