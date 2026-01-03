Advertisement

Want To Work With United Nations? Check This Job Opportunity

UNDP invites candidates for officer position in Global Disability Fund.

Read Time: 2 mins
Want To Work With United Nations? Check This Job Opportunity
The deadline to fill application is January 6, 2026.
  • United Nations GDF seeks Officer for research, admin, and procurement tasks
  • Applicants need a Masters or Bachelors plus two years of experience
  • Fluency in English required; French or Spanish knowledge is an asset
New Delhi:

United Nations' Global Disability Fund (GDF) is hiring highly organised and proactive Officer to support, conduct research and perform administrative/procurement tasks. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the UNDP for detailed information. 

Eligibility

  • Candidates with advanced university degree (Master's degree or equivalent) in Administration, Public Relations, Communications or related field are eligible to apply. 
  • Besides this, having a bachelor's degree in combination with additional two years of qualifying experience, will be given due consideration in lieu of Master's degree.
  • Applicants must be fluent in English. Having knowledge of another UN language, preferably French and/or Spanish, will be an asset.

Experience

Candidates with a minimum two years (with master's degree) or four years (with bachelor's degree) of relevant work experience in international development, programme coordination, partnerships or donor engagement will be preferred.

Roles

  • Ensure creation of partnerships and donor engagement
  • Substantively contribute to programme coordination and workplan monitoring
  • Provide support to Director and Board 
  • Provide procurement and administrative services

Fee

No fee is required for applying to the role as UNDP does not charge fee at any stage of its recruitment process.

Deadline 

The deadline to fill application is January 6, 2026.
 

