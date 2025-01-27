Want To Work In New Zealand? Check New Visa Rules For Foreign Workers

New Zealand has relaxed its visa regulations, opening doors for foreign workers to live and work remotely in the country. The initiative aims to boost the nation's economy, which was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, by promoting tourism and attracting highly skilled professionals, particularly in the IT sector.

After the relaxation of visa rules, foreign nationals will now be able to both work and explore New Zealand. Speaking at a press conference held at Wellington Airport on Monday, Economic Development Minister Nicola Willis stated that the New Zealand government aims to attract highly skilled professionals through this new initiative. The focus is particularly on skilled individuals from the IT sector, especially those from Southeast Asia and the United States. New Zealand hopes that this move will boost tourism and contribute to economic recovery.

"The change is part of the Government's plan to unlock New Zealand's potential by shifting the country onto a faster growth track," Nicola Willis says.

"Tourism is New Zealand's second largest export earner generating revenue of almost $11 billion and creating nearly 200,000 jobs. Making the country more attractive to 'digital nomads' - people who work remotely while travelling - will boost New Zealand's attractiveness as a destination," she added.

Tourism Minister Louise Upston says digital nomad visas are becoming more common as ways of working become increasingly more digitised and flexible.

"Many countries offer digital nomad visas and the list is growing, so we need to keep pace to ensure New Zealand is an attractive destination for people who want to 'workcation' abroad," she added.

The visa changes allow foreigners to work remotely for their home country companies while staying in New Zealand, with added benefits such as no taxation on remote work income for stays under 90 days. However, stays exceeding 90 days will be subject to tax regulations.

About New Visa Rules:

Remote workers, or "digital nomads," can stay in New Zealand while continuing to work for companies outside the country.

Extended stays beyond 90 days may incur tax liabilities.

Local employment with New Zealand companies is not permitted under this visa.

The government also launched a new initiative, Invest New Zealand, to attract foreign investments and accelerate economic growth. With this move, New Zealand joins other nations like Spain and Thailand in offering digital nomad visas to attract global talent.