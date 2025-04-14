Government Company Hiring For 171 Positions, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh

Neyveli Lignite Corporation Recruitment 2025: Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) has announced recruitment for over 150 positions. The application process will begin tomorrow, April 15. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, nlcindia.in, after the application window opens.
Vacancy Details:
Junior Overman (Trainee): 69 posts
Mining Sirdar (Selection Grade - 1): 102 posts
Educational Qualifications:
Junior Overman:
A diploma in Mining Engineering or a related field, Overman qualification certificate issued by the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), and a first aid certificate are required.
Mining Sirdar (Selection Grade-I):
A diploma or degree in any subject with a Mining Sirdar qualification certificate from DGMS is mandatory. Candidates with a diploma in Mining and Overman qualification from DGMS can also apply.
Application Fees:
- General/OBC/EWS (Junior Overman): Rs 595
- SC/ST/ESM (Junior Overman): Rs 295
- General/OBC/EWS (Mining Sirdar): Rs 486
- SC/ST/ESM (Mining Sirdar): Rs 236
Selection Process:
The selection process includes a written exam, document verification, and a medical exam. Selected candidates will be initially posted at Neyveli Mines, Tamil Nadu.
Pay scale and Grade
- Junior Overman (Trainee)- Rs 31,000 - 1,00,000 (S1 Grade)
- Mining Sirdar (Selection Grade-I)- 26,000 - 3% - 1,10,000 (SG1 Grade)
How To Apply:
- Visit the official website, nlcindia.in
- Click on the "Apply Online" link
- Register using your email ID and mobile number
- Log in and complete the online application form
- Upload the required documents, signature, photo, and ID proof
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference