Government Company Hiring For 171 Positions, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh

Neyveli Lignite Corporation Recruitment 2025: Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) has announced recruitment for over 150 positions. The application process will begin tomorrow, April 15. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, nlcindia.in, after the application window opens.

Vacancy Details:



Junior Overman (Trainee): 69 posts

Mining Sirdar (Selection Grade - 1): 102 posts



Educational Qualifications:

Junior Overman:



A diploma in Mining Engineering or a related field, Overman qualification certificate issued by the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), and a first aid certificate are required.



Mining Sirdar (Selection Grade-I):



A diploma or degree in any subject with a Mining Sirdar qualification certificate from DGMS is mandatory. Candidates with a diploma in Mining and Overman qualification from DGMS can also apply.



Application Fees:

General/OBC/EWS (Junior Overman): Rs 595

SC/ST/ESM (Junior Overman): Rs 295

General/OBC/EWS (Mining Sirdar): Rs 486

SC/ST/ESM (Mining Sirdar): Rs 236

Selection Process:

The selection process includes a written exam, document verification, and a medical exam. Selected candidates will be initially posted at Neyveli Mines, Tamil Nadu.



Pay scale and Grade

Junior Overman (Trainee)- Rs 31,000 - 1,00,000 (S1 Grade)

Mining Sirdar (Selection Grade-I)- 26,000 - 3% - 1,10,000 (SG1 Grade)

How To Apply:

Visit the official website, nlcindia.in

Click on the "Apply Online" link

Register using your email ID and mobile number

Log in and complete the online application form

Upload the required documents, signature, photo, and ID proof

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Online Application Link

Official Notification Link