Advertisement

Want To Study In US, Europe? Get Up To Rs 83 Lakh Through This Scholarship

Applicants must be residents of India at the time of application and hold an Indian passport

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Want To Study In US, Europe? Get Up To Rs 83 Lakh Through This Scholarship
Students can receive a scholarship of up to USD 100,000.
Studying abroad provides access to world-class education, diverse cultural experiences, and valuable global networks. However, pursuing education in Europe or the United States can be expensive. Many of the world's top universities, such as MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Stanford University, Harvard University, the University of Oxford, Imperial College London, and the University of Edinburgh, are located in these regions.

Due to the high cost of foreign currencies, studying abroad can be financially challenging. Students may apply for scholarships or take out loans to fund their international education. Since 1976, the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation has been offering scholarships to Indian students to study at top-rated universities or institutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States.

The official website states: "The aim is to give them a life-changing experience that will broaden their vision and improve their skills to operate in society, helping to bring their talent to fruition, and thus making them a future vehicle of positive change in their environment."

Students will be able to apply for the scholarship from February 2025 by visiting the official website, inlaksfoundation.org.

Duration And Value Of Scholarship

  • The scholarship duration ranges from nine months to four years.
  • Students can receive a scholarship of up to USD 100,000 (approximately Rs 83,65,030), which will cover tuition fees, living expenses, one-way travel, and health allowances.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Applicants must be residents of India at the time of application and hold an Indian passport
  • They must hold a degree from a recognized university in India. However, students in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply
  • Only applicants born on or after January 1, 1994, will be considered eligible
  • Applicants who already hold a postgraduate qualification (such as a Master's or PhD) from an institution abroad are not eligible for the scholarship
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Study In UK Universities, Scholarship, Study In US
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
IIM Ahmedabad Announces Reservation In PhD Admissions From 2025
Want To Study In US, Europe? Get Up To Rs 83 Lakh Through This Scholarship
IIT Ropar Invites Applications For PhD Programmes For January 2025 Intake
Next Article
IIT Ropar Invites Applications For PhD Programmes For January 2025 Intake
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com