Want To Study In US, Europe? Get Up To Rs 83 Lakh Through This Scholarship

Studying abroad provides access to world-class education, diverse cultural experiences, and valuable global networks. However, pursuing education in Europe or the United States can be expensive. Many of the world's top universities, such as MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Stanford University, Harvard University, the University of Oxford, Imperial College London, and the University of Edinburgh, are located in these regions.

Due to the high cost of foreign currencies, studying abroad can be financially challenging. Students may apply for scholarships or take out loans to fund their international education. Since 1976, the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation has been offering scholarships to Indian students to study at top-rated universities or institutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States.

The official website states: "The aim is to give them a life-changing experience that will broaden their vision and improve their skills to operate in society, helping to bring their talent to fruition, and thus making them a future vehicle of positive change in their environment."

Students will be able to apply for the scholarship from February 2025 by visiting the official website, inlaksfoundation.org.

Duration And Value Of Scholarship

The scholarship duration ranges from nine months to four years.

Students can receive a scholarship of up to USD 100,000 (approximately Rs 83,65,030), which will cover tuition fees, living expenses, one-way travel, and health allowances.

Eligibility Criteria