Want to Pursue Medicine From Abroad? Check List of Top Universities

Students who are aspiring to pursue Medicine and Dentistry from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking Medicine universities as per THE World University Rankings 2024. The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Here are the top 25 universities from across the world to pursue Medical education: