Want to Pursue Medicine From Abroad? Check List of Top Universities

The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators.

Want to Pursue Medicine From Abroad? Check List of Top Universities
New Delhi:

Students who are aspiring to pursue Medicine and Dentistry from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking Medicine universities as per THE World University Rankings 2024. The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Here are the top 25 universities from across the world to pursue Medical education:

  1. University of Oxford
  2. Stanford University
  3. Harvard University
  4. University of Cambridge
  5. Imperial College London
  6. Yale University
  7. ETH Zurich
  8. Tsinghua University
  9. The University of Chicago
  10. Peking University
  11. Johns Hopkins University
  12. University of Pennsylvania
  13. Columbia University
  14. University of California, Los Angeles
  15. National University of Singapore
  16. University of Toronto
  17. UCL
  18. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  19. University of Washington
  20. Duke University
  21. New York University
  22. Northwestern University
  23. The University of Tokyo
  24. University of Edinburgh
  25. Technical University of Munich

.