VMOU Term End Examination 2024: Admit Card Released, Check Details

VMOU Kota Admit Card 2024: Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, has issued the December 2024 Term End Examination (TEE) admit card. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website, vmou.ac.in. They are required to enter their Scholar Number to access the permission letter or admit card.

The examination is scheduled to be held from January 29 to March 4, 2025, in two shifts: the Morning Shift from 9am to 12 noon and the Evening Shift from 2pm to 5pm. Students can download the full schedule of the examination through the official website.

VMOU Kota Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the university's official website, vmou.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link "Download Permission Letter for Term End Examination DEC-2024" under the "IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT" section

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Click on any server link among the servers

Step 5. Provide your Scholar Number and click on "Submit"

Step 6. Save the hall ticket and take a hard copy for future reference

Established in 1987 as a institution for open learning in Rajasthan, VMOU was formerly known as Kota Open University and was renamed through a Gazette notification by the Government of Rajasthan on September 21, 2002.

The university offers a variety of academic programs, including Master's Degree Programs in fields such as Economics, Education, English, Geography, and Hindi, as well as a Management Program like the Master of Business Administration (MBA).

It also provides Bachelor's Degree Programs in disciplines like Library and Information Science, Journalism, and more.

Additionally, VMOU offers Diploma Programs in areas such as Computer Applications (Online), Culture and Tourism, Library and Information Science (Online), and Mass Communication, along with Certificate Programs in specialised fields like Falit Jyotish and Mahatma Gandhi NREGA Mate.