Check VIT Counselling Dates Here

VIT Counselling Dates 2019: Complete Counselling Schedule Here

Counselling for admission to BTech courses in Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will begin on May 9. VIT has released the complete schedule of counseling process on its official portal. Candidates who have qualified the engineering admission entrance exam or the VITEEE can attend for the counseling process from May 9 to May 15. Rank holders up to 1,10,000 can attend the counseling process in two phases. In the first phase, which will be held on May 9, rank holders upto 10,000 will be allowed to exercise their choice of subject.

VIT Counselling Schedule

May 9: Rank 1-10000

May 10: Rank 10001- 30000

May 11: Rank 30001- 50000

May 13: Rank 50001- 70000

May 14: Rank 70001-90000

May 15: Rank 90001- 110000

"Candidates are requested to book the Train / Flight tickets in advance to participate in the VITEEE Counselling in VIT-Vellore / VIT-Chennai / VIT-AP / VIT-Bhopal," reads the official update.

VITEEE result was released on April 29. The institute has released the top 10 list. Sai Saketika Chekuri has topped the exam. Two girls have made it to the top 10 list.

