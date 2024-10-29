Video: IIT Roorkee Student's Dance To Bollywood Song 'Taras' Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

A video of student from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee dancing to the Bollywood song 'Taras' has recently gone viral on social media, igniting both praise and criticism.

The student's energetic and expressive performance on one of India's engineering campuses has drawn mixed reactions. While many have praised the student's talent, others have questioned the freedom to pursue artistic interests outside of academic life.

Posted on Instagram by user Shalini Gaur, the video features a student dancing with energy and enthusiasm during Thomso, IIT Roorkee's annual cultural fest. The performance quickly gained traction online, amassing over 600,000 views and thousands of likes.

The clip has not been shared on the institute's official social media handles.

Opinions varied widely regarding the recent college dance performance. While many praised it as "beautiful" and "awesome," others were less impressed, questioning its appropriateness for an academic setting. One positive response read, "What a nice performance," while a critical viewer asked, "Where is the dance?" suggesting disapproval.

Another user remarked, "Less grace, more towards vulgar," expressing dissatisfaction with the style of the performance. Concerns about privacy and student safety also emerged, with one user noting, "Maximum use they would make out of their potential... How come fest videos are leaking to the public? It must be restricted to the college crowd for one's enjoyment while ensuring safety."

Recently, a video of Sunidhi Chauhan singing the theme song of the Ben 10 cartoon series at IIT Roorkee's Thomso Fest also went viral on social media. Her captivating voice filled the atmosphere with joy and nostalgia as she surprised the audience by performing the Hindi version of the iconic cartoon series theme. The song brought back childhood memories for many in the concert. Sunidhi Chauhan performed on Day 3 of Thomso 2024, the annual cultural fest organised by IIT Roorkee.