Vice President Inaugurates Renovated 'Shyamali' Building Of Vishva Bharati University

'Shyamali' building is a mud house which was often used by Rabindranath Tagore as his summer retreat.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday visited the campus of West Bengal's Vishva Bharati University here to inaugurate the renovated 'Shyamali' building -- a mud house which was often used by Rabindranath Tagore as his summer retreat.

Mahatma Gandhi had also stayed at 'Shyamali' during his visit to Santiniketan.

In a note in the visitor's book of the university, the Vice President said the place embodied peace, nationalism and love for nature.

Dedicating ‘Shyamoli' at Vishwa Bharati, Shantiniketan, the ancestral house of Gurudeb Rabindranath Tagore renovated by the Archaeological Survey of India, to the Nation, today. #VishwaBharati#Shantiniketanpic.twitter.com/G9oD4O2FWH — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 16, 2019

"Felt honoured and emotional to visit the renovated 'Shyamali', the place where Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore lived and where Mahatma Gandhi also stayed and his detailed discussions on various issues.

"This is a place of inspiration to all of us to get motivated for peace, nationalism and love for nature," he added.

