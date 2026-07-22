Uttarakhand Patwari, Lekhpal Result 2026 Out: Merit List Released, Physical Test From August 6

UKSSSC Patwari Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the provisional merit list, category-wise cut-off marks, and the list of shortlisted candidates for the next stage of the Patwari and Lekhpal recruitment examination 2025. The written examination for 416 graduate-level vacancies was conducted on June 14, 2026.

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their written exam performance will now appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which are scheduled to begin from August 6, 2026. Admit cards and venue details will be published separately on the commission's official website.

Direct Link: UKSSSC Patwari, Lekhpal Result 2026 PDF

How To Check UKSSSC Patwari, Lekhpal Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the UKSSSC Patwari and Lekhpal Result 2026:

Visit the official UKSSSC website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Click on the Patwari/Lekhpal Result 2026 or Provisional Merit List link on the homepage.

Open the PDF containing the shortlisted candidates' roll numbers.

Use Ctrl + F and enter your roll number to search the list.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates should regularly check the website for PST/PET admit cards and further instructions.

UKSSSC Patwari, Lekhpal Result 2026: Merit List And Next Selection Stage

UKSSSC has published the provisional merit list for candidates shortlisted for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 416 graduate-level vacancies, including 119 Patwari and 61 Lekhpal posts.

Candidates have been shortlisted based on their written examination scores, category-wise cut-off marks, and vacancy ratio.

The commission has also released the revised answer key along with the provisional merit list.

The PST and PET for Patwari and Lekhpal posts are scheduled to commence from August 6, 2026.

Admit cards, examination venue, and other instructions will be uploaded separately on the official website.

Shortlisted candidates should regularly visit the UKSSSC website for admit cards and further updates regarding the PST/PET scheduled from August 6, 2026.