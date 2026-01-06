Uttar Pradesh Launches State's First Braille Library At DSMNRU, Lucknow

In a significant move towards inclusive education and empowerment of the visually impaired persons, the government of Uttar Pradesh unveiled the first Braille library in the state that is exclusively dedicated to it.

The library is supposed to be a big help to the visually disabled students as it will give them access to a large number of academic and literary resources in Braille, thus supporting their learning and independence.

The Braille library is located at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU), Lucknow, which is also in accordance with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's idea of "education for all."

The facility, which is placed on the first floor of the Swami Vivekananda Central Library on the university campus, was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor, Acharya Sanjay Singh.

During this event, Singh also honored Louis Braille, the creator of the Braille script, with flower tributes as it was the anniversary of his birth. In his address to the students and faculty, the Vice-Chancellor urged the visually impaired students to be self-sufficient and assertive.

He told the university administration to guarantee the provision of modern computer training so that visually impaired students can be more connected with the regular education system and the job market.

Singh also mentioned that the Braille system is one of the best ways to educate the blind as it allows them to acquire knowledge with dignity and self-independence.

The library has more than 4,000 Braille books at present. The library's collection of books is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) and covers 54 undergraduate and postgraduate courses. All the academic books have been printed by the university's own Braille press.

Moreover, there is a large reading room with more than 150 students' seating capacity. The visually impaired persons from outside the university can also get access through separate, casual or corporate memberships. Thus, the library will serve as a resource for the broader community.