Uttar Pradesh Join Entrance Exam Polytechnic 2024 Result Out, Check Steps To Access

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2024 results have been announced. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check their results on the official website

Successful candidates will be eligible for admission to polytechnic courses in government, non-government, and private institutes. The exams were held between June 13 and June 20.

Established in 1986-87, the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) administers the state-level admission test for all polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

JEECUP Result 2024: How to Check Results

Visit the official UPJEE 2024 website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the JEECUP 2024 result link on the homepage.

Enter your login details.

Check and download your result.

Take a print out of the result for future reference.

Students who pass the exam must participate in the counseling process, which consists of five rounds, including a final round. The counseling process involves selecting an institution and course, document verification, fee payment, and reporting to the assigned institution.