Uttar Pradesh Industrial Training Institutes Admission 2026 Begins: Apply Online By August 4

UP ITI Admission 2026: The State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT), Uttar Pradesh, has started the UP ITI Admission 2026 registration process for candidates seeking admission to government and private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, scvtup.in, until August 4, 2026.

The admission process covers a wide range of engineering and non-engineering trades. Selection will be based on candidates performance in the qualifying examination, followed by the release of a merit list, counselling, and seat allotment. Applicants are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline.

Apply Online: UP ITI Admission 2026 Application Link

UP ITI Admission 2026: Important Dates

Registration Begins: July 11, 2026

July 11, 2026 Last Date to Apply: August 4, 2026

August 4, 2026 Merit List: To be announced

To be announced Counselling & Seat Allotment: After the merit list

Candidates should ensure that all details entered in the application form are correct before submitting it online.

UP ITI Admission 2026: Selection Process

The admission process is being conducted for engineering and non-engineering trades offered by government and private ITIs across Uttar Pradesh.

Selection will be based on the merit list prepared using candidates' qualifying examination marks. Shortlisted candidates will then be invited to participate in the counselling process, where seats will be allotted according to their merit rank and preferences.

Applicants are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the merit list, counselling schedule, and seat allotment. Timely completion of each admission stage will be essential for securing admission to the desired ITI and trade.