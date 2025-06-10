Utkal Ranjan Sahoo Is New Chairman Of Rajasthan Public Service Commission

Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, a 1988-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade issued the official appointment order on Tuesday.

Originally from Odisha, Mr Sahoo began his service in Rajasthan as Jodhpur ASP in 1991. Over the years, he has served as SP in several districts including Sikar, Hanumangarh, Barmer, Banswara, Sriganganagar, Bhilwara, Dholpur, and Jodhpur. In June 2020, he was promoted to the rank of Director General. Before taking over as RPSC Chairman, he held the post of DG Home Guard for nearly two and a half years.

Mr Sahoo was first given additional charge as DGP of Rajasthan on 29 December 2023 after Umesh Mishra retired. Later, on 10 February 2024, he was officially appointed as the full-time DGP for a two-year term.

After assuming his new role, Mr Sahoo addressed the media, stating that he would fulfill his duties with full dedication. "I have been in government service for the last 35 years and have always followed orders. Now that I have got this new responsibility, I will try my best to work according to this post. I will do as much as I can," he said.

Speaking on recruitment challenges, he mentioned that holding fair and secure exams had been a major concern in the past. However, he highlighted that all exams in the last 18 months were conducted properly, thanks to coordination between Rajasthan Police, SIT, and other agencies. He assured that maintaining transparency and integrity in the recruitment process would remain a top priority under his leadership.