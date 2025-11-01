US National University Rankings 2026: Check Top Colleges, Fees And More

Top Colleges In US 2025: The US News and World Report 2026 Best Colleges Rankings highlight the top academic institutions in the United States (US), based on several factors such as graduation outcomes, faculty resources, research activity, and reputation. Princeton University has been ranked the best institution in the US for the second consecutive year. Check the top colleges, their fees, enrollment intake, and more here.

1. Princeton University

Princeton University, a private institution, ranks first nationally and also holds the top spot in Best Value Schools. It charges a tuition fee of 65,210 dollars and had 5,813 admissions in fall 2024, with an acceptance rate of 5 per cent.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology is ranked the second best college in the US, with a median salary of 131,633 dollars for six-year graduates. The tuition and fees are 64,730 dollars, and it had 4,535 undergraduate admissions in fall 2024.

3. Harvard University

Harvard University is ranked third best in the US and charges tuition fees of 64,796 dollars. It had 7,038 undergraduate enrollments in fall 2024 despite the low acceptance rate of 4 per cent.

4. Stanford University

Stanford University is ranked as the fourth best in the US, with a campus size of 8,180 acres. It had 7,904 admissions in fall 2024 and charges a 68,544 dollar tuition fee, with an acceptance rate the same as Harvard.

5. Yale University

Yale University ranks fifth best in the US, with 6,814 undergraduate enrollments (fall 2024) and a tuition fee of 69,900 dollars. It recorded a 271,466 dollars salary for graduates in Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services.

6. University of Chicago

Ranked sixth best in the US National Universities ranking, the University of Chicago charges a tuition fee of 73,266 dollars. It had 7,519 undergraduate enrollments in fall 2024, with 18 per cent of admissions being international students.

7. Duke University

Duke University is ranked seventh in the US national rankings, with a total undergraduate enrollment of 6,523 (fall 2024). The tuition fee is 73,172 dollars, and the acceptance rate stands at 6 per cent, which is slightly higher than the top six.

Tied with Duke University for the seventh position are Johns Hopkins University, Northwestern University, and the University of Pennsylvania. Their tuition fees are 67,170 dollars, 70,589 dollars, and 71,236 dollars respectively, with the University of Pennsylvania having the highest undergraduate enrollment among them at 10,013 students.