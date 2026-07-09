UPTET 2026 Answer Key Out; Raise Objections Before July 14

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UPTET 2026 provisional answer key on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 can now download the answer key and compare their responses.

Along with the answer key, the commission has also opened the objection window. Candidates who find any error in the provisional answer key can raise objections online until July 14, 2026.

According to the official notice, the objection portal is open from 6 pm on July 8 and will remain available until 11:59 pm on July 14. Candidates have been advised to submit their objections within the given deadline, as no requests will be accepted after that.

How to Download UPTET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website upessc.up.gov.in .

. Click on the UPTET 2026 Answer Key link.

Log in using the required credentials.

View and download the answer key.

Take a printout for future reference.

The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted from July 2 to July 4 across 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the commission, 19,94,661 candidates had registered for the examination, out of which 17,70,714 appeared, taking the attendance to 88.77 per cent.

UPESSC Chairman Prashant Kumar said that 44 cases of impersonation were detected during the examination through AI-based monitoring.

To ensure a fair examination process, the commission deployed observers, including retired IAS and IPS officers, in all 60 districts. The examination was also monitored from the AI-enabled control room at the UPESSC headquarters using AI-powered cameras installed at all exam centres.