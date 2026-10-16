UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Important Details, Steps To Download

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSC) has issued the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) admit card 2026 on the official website. Candidates whose application has not been rejected can now download their hall ticket from the portal, upsssc.gov.in. To access the admit card, applicants are required to enter their registration number, date of birth and verification code.

The hall ticket is an important document that the candidates need to carry on the day of the examination. Without the admit card, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall. Apart from the admit card, candidates also need to carry other documents such as passport-size photograph and valid ID proof including, Aadhar card, PAN card etc.

The UPSSSC PET admit card contains important details such as candidate's name, DOB, category, signature and other details. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can check the steps provided below to download the UPSSSC PET hall ticket 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage click on the examination tab.

Step 3: Under the examination tab select the "Download PET Exam Admit Card".

Step 4: Once clicked on the link, enter login details such as registration number, date of birth, verification code

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: The UPSSSC PET 2026 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the hall ticket and save it for future reference.

In case the hall ticket contains misinformation about the candidate in their name, dob or any other such details. Then, in that case, applicants should immediately report the discrepancies to the exam conducting authorities and get the error rectified.

