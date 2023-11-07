UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key Published, Objection Deadline Set For November 15

UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key: The deadline for submitting objections is November 15, 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh State Subordinate Services Commission (UPSSSC) on Monday, November 6, released the answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. Those who took the exam can access the answer key on the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in. The PET 2023 written test took place over two days, on October 28 and 29, in two sessions across 35 districts of the state. In an official notice, the commission informed that it had uploaded provisional answer keys for the written exam held on October 28 and 29, 2023. It has also outlined a process for candidates to challenge these provisional answers by paying a fee of Rs 100 per objection.

Candidates have the option to raise objections against the provisional answer keys found in the master question paper on the UPSSSC website. To do so, they must log in to the objection window using their registration number and roll number, and then select the specific question they wish to dispute. They are required to specify the type of objection for each question from a dropdown menu.

Candidates can submit multiple objections and review their objection summary report. They can also obtain a printout by clicking on "view objection summary" and the print icon. Additionally, they need to provide justifications for each objection in the provided "textbox."

The UPSSSC stated that objections must be submitted exclusively through the provided online link. Objections sent through other means, such as postal mail or representation, will not be considered.

Steps to check UPSSSC PET 2023 answer Key: