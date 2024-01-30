UPSSSC PET Result 2024 Announced, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

UPSSSC PET 2023 Result: Final answer keys for all shifts and examination days were released on Jan 24.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the results of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023). Those who appeared in the examination can check the results by visiting the official website.

Previously, the Commission had released both initial and revised examination answer keys. The provisional answer key was made available on November 6, with candidates allowed to submit objections until November 15. On January 24, 2024, the commission issued the final answer keys for all shifts and examination days.

Steps To Check UPSSSC PET 2023 Result:

Visit the commission's website, upsssc.gov.in

On the home page, locate and click the result link for PET 2023

A login window will open

Input the required details and submit

View results and download the scorecard

Save the copy and take a printout for future use

The UPSSSC PET examinations were held on October 28 and 29, with two shifts each day.

A total of 20,07,533 candidates had enrolled for the UPSSSC PET exam, of which 12,58,867 took the exam, while the remaining 7,48,666 candidates skipped.

Candidates aspiring to apply for various Group B and C positions must hold a valid UP PET Exam scorecard.

UPSSSC PET 2023 Result: Selection Process

The PET Selection Process includes four phases: Prelims, Mains, Interview, and Skill Test (if applicable). Individuals who clear all four stages will be selected for diverse Group B and C roles, including UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and others.