UPSEE 2018: Application Likely To Begin On January 23

New Delhi: The online application process for UPSEE 2018 is expected to begin on January 23, 2018. Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University, Uttar Pradesh conducts Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) for admission to B.Tech. and other professional bachelor degree programs offered by institutes in the state. The exam will be conducted on April 29 for B.Tech. and other professional degrees and on May 5 and 6, 2018 for post-graduate degrees.



Earlier the exams had been scheduled for April 15, 2018 for B.Tech. and professional degrees and on April April 21 and 22 for post-graduate programs but the exam was postponed in light of the JEE Main exam which is scheduled for April 8, 2018. In a notice released on the official website, the University had also requested colleges and institutes in the state to not schedule any entrance or semester exam on these days.



UPSEE is a state level entrance examination which is conducted for admission into colleges affiliated to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). It is conducted in both online and offline mode. The question paper is objective in nature and for each correct response a candidate is awarded 4 marks.



There is no negative marking for incorrect response.



