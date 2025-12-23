UPSC Releases Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Exam Results

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC) in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on its official website. Candidates can visit the official website to check the result.

The Commission had conducted recruitment test for APFC on November 30, 2025. Based on the recruitment test, the Commission has provisionally shortlisted candidates as per the annexed list. Only those candidates who meet all the eligibility requirements will be called for the interview, said the commission.

Steps to check result:

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.

Step 2: Candidates should find the "What's New" or "Examination" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Search for the "UPSC EPFO Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Result / Shortlisted Candidates" notification.

Step 4: Roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted are included in the result PDF.

Step 5: To verify your status, use Ctrl + F and input your roll number.

Step 6: Download the document and save a copy for later use.

"The mark of unsuccessful candidates will be uploaded on the website after the recruitment process," added the commission.