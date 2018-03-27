UPSC Recruitment 2018: Result For CDS (I) Written Exam 2018 Released; Check At Upsc.gov.in

Candidates selected after the interview will be admitted to the following courses:
- Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 146th Course commencing in January 2019
- Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2019
- Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (205 F(P)) commencing in February 2019
- Officers Training Academy, Chennai 109th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April, 2019
- Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2019
How to check CDS Exam (I), 2018 Result?
Step one: Go to official UPSC website: www.upsc.gov.in.
Step two: Click on the link 'Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (Ii), 2018' in What's new section.
Step three: In the new window, click on the result pdf.
Step four: A pdf will open, scroll down and check for your roll number.
Candidates who appeared for the written exam can also check their result below:
All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam will have to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website (joinindianarmy.nic.in) within two weeks of announcement of written result, that is by April 10, 2018.
