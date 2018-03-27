UPSC Recruitment 2018: Result For CDS (I) Written Exam 2018 Released; Check At Upsc.gov.in UPSC has released the result for the written examination conducted for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC Recruitment 2018: Result For CDS (I) Written Exam 2018 Released New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for the written examination conducted for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2018. The exam was conducted on February 4, 2018 and on the basis of performance of candidates in the written exam, 8261 candidates have been selected for interview by the Service Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence. The CDS exam is conducted twice a year. Candidates selected through CDS (I) and CDS (II) examination 2018 will join courses which will commence in 2019.



Candidates selected after the interview will be admitted to the following courses: Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 146th Course commencing in January 2019

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2019

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (205 F(P)) commencing in February 2019

Officers Training Academy, Chennai 109th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April, 2019

Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2019

How to check CDS Exam (I), 2018 Result?



Step one: Go to official UPSC website: www.upsc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the link 'Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (Ii), 2018' in What's new section.

Step three: In the new window, click on the result pdf.

Step four: A pdf will open, scroll down and check for your roll number.



Candidates who appeared for the written exam can also check their result below:



All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam will have to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website (joinindianarmy.nic.in) within two weeks of announcement of written result, that is by April 10, 2018.



The candidates who complete registration on the official website would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, for SSB interview which will be communicated on the registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the website will not be required to do so.



Click here for more





