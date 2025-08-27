UPSC NDA, Naval Academy 2 Exam 2025 Schedule Out, Check Key Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the detailed schedule for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2 and Naval Academy (NA) 2 examinations for the year 2025. Aspiring candidates who have completed the registration process can now access the complete timetable on the official UPSC websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts. The first session comprising Mathematics will be held from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift, focusing on the General Ability Test, is scheduled from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. The Mathematics paper carries a weight of 300 marks, while the General Ability Test is worth 600 marks, bringing the total written examination to 900 marks.

Successful candidates in the written exam will proceed to the Services Selection Board (SSB) Test/Interview, which is also a significant component of the selection process, holding a total of 900 marks.

Key Examination Details:

Question Format: All questions in the examination will be of an objective-type.

Bilingual Papers: The question papers will be available in both Hindi and English.

Measurements: Questions involving the metric system of weights and measures will be included.

Scribe Assistance: The use of a scribe to write answers on behalf of a candidate is strictly prohibited.

Prohibited Items: Candidates are not permitted to use calculators, mathematical tables, or log tables during the examination.

This examination is being held to fill a total of 406 vacancies at the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy. Candidates who successfully clear all stages of the examination will be eligible for admission to prestigious institutions, including the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, or the National Defence Academy II courses.

The e-admit card for the examination is expected to be released seven days prior to the exam date and can be downloaded from upsconline.nic.in using the candidate's application ID and date of birth. Candidates are advised to carefully review their admit cards for any discrepancies and report them to the commission immediately.

For any issues related to the non-receipt of the admit card or communication regarding their candidature, candidates can contact the commission's helpdesk at 011-24041001 or visit them in person.

"No candidate will ordinarily be allowed to take the examination unless he/she holds a e-Admit Card for the examination. On receipt of e-Admit Card, check it carefully and bring discrepancies/errors, if any, to the notice of the UPSC immediately. The courses to which the candidates are admitted will be according to their eligibility as per educational qualifications for different courses and the preferences given by the candidates," the UPSC said.