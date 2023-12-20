National Defence Academy, CDS 2024 Examination Notification Out, Check Steps To Apply

UPSC NDA, CDS 2024 Examination: Application modifications will be allowed from January 10 to 16.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) examinations 2024. Interested and eligible individuals can apply for the NDA and Naval Academy Examination (I) and CDS examination (I), 2024 through the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in. The last date to submit online applications is January 9, 2024. Application modifications will be allowed from January 10 to 16.

The examinations are slated to take place on April 21, 2024, at various centres nationwide.

The e-admit card will be issued to eligible candidates seven days before the commencement of the examination.



UPSC NDA, CDS 2024 Exam - Steps to apply:

Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

Register at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform.

Proceed to fill up the application form.

CDS vacancy 2024:

A total of 457 positions will be filled through the CDS 1 Exam 2024, with the Officers' Training Academy having the highest number of tentative vacancies at 293.

UPSC CDS 1 Notification 2024: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Candidates planning to take the UPSC CDS exam must hold a graduation degree. Those aspiring for the Navy must be engineering graduates, while Air Force Academy applicants should be Class 12 pass with Physics and Chemistry, apart from a bachelor's degree.

Age limit:

Candidates applying for the Air Force and Navy positions under the CDS exam should be between 19 and 23 years old, while those aiming for the Officers Training Academy must fall within the age range of 19 to 24 years.