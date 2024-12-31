Advertisement

UPSC NDA And NA, CDS Registrations To Close Today

The UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2025 exam is being held to fill 406 vacancies, while the CDS (I) 2025 exam will fill a total of 457 positions.

The correction window for the UPSC NDA, NA, CDS will be available from January 1-7.
New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the UPSC NDA and NA, CDS I 2025 exams today, December 31, 2024. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website of the UPSC for detailed information : upsconline.gov.in. The UPSC CDS (I) 2025 and NDA & NA (I) 2025 examinations are scheduled for April 13, 2025.

The National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy is conducted by the UPSC for inducting candidates to the Defence services. The exam is held twice a year to select eligible male and female candidates through written exam and SSB interview. Combined Defence Service Examination is a national-level exam held twice a year for candidates who wish to join the Indian Air Force, Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Officer's Training Academy. Applicants are selected based on a written test followed by an interview round and a medical examination. 
The correction window for the exam will be available from January 1, 2025, to January 7, 2025. Through this, candidates will be able to make any correction in their application forms by logging into the UPSC registration platform.
 

Steps to fill application forms
 

  • Step 1. Visit the UPSC official website: upsconline.gov.in
  • Step 2. On the Homepage, click on the 'UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025'
  • Step 3. Register and log in to your account.
  • Step 4. Fill out the application form carefully and submit the required documents.
  • Step 5. Pay the application fee and download a copy of the completed form.

The UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2025 exam is being held to fill 406 vacancies, while the CDS (I) 2025 exam will fill a total of 457 positions. 

