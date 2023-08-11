UPSC National Defence Academy 2 Admit Card Released: Steps To Download

The last date to download the admit card is September 3, 2023.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) today. The candidates who are eligible for the same can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The candidates will have to enter their login details to download the card. Further, the last date to download the same is September 3, 2023.

Here is how to download the admit card:

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in Click on the link of UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 on the homepage Fill in the required details Click on submit The admit card will be displayed on the screen, Check the details thoroughly Download the admit card and print a copy of the same for future reference

The agency stated that the candidate has to "mention the examination name and year, name, registration ID and date of birth in all correspondence with UPSC".

"The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination, along with Photo Identity Card mentioned in the e-Admit Card. In case, the photograph is not visible/blurred or not available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two identical photographs (one photograph for each session). No paper Admit Card will be issued for the Examination by the Commission," the UPSC said in a press release.

They also added that if any discrepancy is noticed in the admit card, the candidates should inform them immediately by e-mail at usnda-upsc@nic.in latest by August 23, 2023.