UPSC ESE 2026 Interview Schedule Released: Check Personality Test Dates, Timings

UPSC ESE 2026 interview schedule has been released by the Union Public Service Commission for candidates shortlisted for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026 Personality Test. According to the official notice dated September 7, the interview round will begin on September 21 and cover 1,336 candidates. The Personality Tests will be conducted in two sessions, with the forenoon session starting at 9 am and the afternoon session at 1 pm. Candidates can check their roll number, interview date and session in the detailed schedule available through the Commission's official website. E-Summon letters will also be issued shortly for shortlisted candidates.

Click here: UPSC ESE Interview Schedule PDF

UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2026

As per the schedule, the Personality Tests will be held on the following dates:

September: 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25

21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 October: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28 and 30

5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28 and 30 Forenoon session: Reporting time at 9 am

Reporting time at 9 am Afternoon session: Reporting time at 1 pm

The detailed schedule mentions the roll number, date and session allotted to each candidate. Candidates should carefully check their individual details.

How to Check UPSC ESE 2026 Interview Schedule?

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Open the link for the UPSC ESE 2026 Personality Test/interview schedule.

Check the schedule for the allotted roll number, date and session.

Download the schedule and keep a copy for future reference.

The Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2026 was conducted on June 21, 2026, in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.