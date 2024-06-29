EPFO Personal Assistant Admit Card 2024 Released

Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in. They are required to enter their login credentials, such as registration ID or roll number and date of birth, to access their admit cards.
The UPSC EPFO PA Exam 2024 is scheduled for July 7, 2024. The examination will be conducted for two hours, from 9.30am to 11.30am.
UPSC EPFO Personal Assistant: Steps To Download Admit Card
- Visit official website, upsconline.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the 'Admit Cards' link
- Click on 'E-Admit Cards for various examinations of UPSC'
- Navigate to "Personal Assistant in Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, 2024"
- Click on 'e-Admit Card, Download'
- Select the 'By Registration ID' or 'By Roll Number' option
- Enter your login details
- Click on submit and save the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
UPSC EPFO Personal Assistant: Age Limit
- UR/EWS: 30 years
- OBC: 33 years
- SC/ST: 35 years
- PwBD: 40 years
Lowest age limit for All Categories: 18 years
UPSC EPFO Personal Assistant: Essential Qualifications
Education: Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university
Stenography: Dictation for 10 minutes at 120 words per minute (English or Hindi)
Transcription Time: 50 minutes (English) / 65 minutes (Hindi) on a computer
Duties of EPFO Personal Assistant
- Taking dictation and typing from the concerned officer
- Handling telephone calls and visitors
- Managing engagements, tour programs, and travel arrangements
- Handling parliamentary work
- Diarizing files and papers, tracking important documents
- Monitoring the management system of important references