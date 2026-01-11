UPSC Enhances Exam Security With Facial Recognition Technology

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to screen all candidates appearing for the entrance exam through face authentication with an aim to strengthen the integrity of the exams.

An official notification by the UPSC reads, "All candidates appearing in the UPSC examination will undergo face authentication at the venue.”

As per news agency PTI, UPSC successfully conducted a pilot program to test an artificial intelligence-enabled facial authentication technology for quick and secure candidate verification during the NDA (National Defence Academy) and NA (Naval Academy) II Examination, 2025 and CDS (Combined Defence Services) II Examination, 2025, held on September 14, 2025. The pilot was carried out across select centres in Gurugram, where candidates' facial images were digitally matched with the photographs submitted in their registration forms.

UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar noted that the new system reduced verification time to an average of just 8 to 10 seconds per candidate adding an extra layer of security.

UPSC conducts various recruitment examinations for government jobs, including the civil services exam to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

(With inputs from PTI)

