UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2024 Interview From October 7, Check Full Schedule

UPSC ESE 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to conduct the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2024 interview on October 7. Candidates who have qualified for the ESE-2024 Personality Test can check the schedule by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

A total of 617 candidates have been selected for the Personality Test in UPSC ESE 2024.

The official notification reads: "The candidates appearing for the interview will be granted reimbursement towards traveling expenses, which will be restricted to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). If candidates travel by any other mode/class, the same will be dealt with as per S.R.-132 and the Commission's guidelines, available on the Commission's website, i.e., https://upsc.gov.in/forms-downloads."

The schedule has been released based on the roll numbers. Students can download the schedule PDF and check their interview date according to their roll number.

UPSC ESE 2024: Steps To Download Schedule

Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2024

A new PDF file will open on a new page

Check your interview date and download it

Take a printout of the schedule for future reference

Through this examination, UPSC will select and recommend candidates for recruitment to various Group A and B services in civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, and telecommunication engineering.

The UPSC ESE 2024 aims to fill approximately 167 positions, including five reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), across four categories: civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and electronics and telecommunication engineering.