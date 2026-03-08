UPSC CSE 2025: Identity Row Erupts After Two Candidates Named Akanksha Singh Claim Rank 301

Roll number 301 of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) became the focus point on Saturday after two women with the same name from different states claimed that they had qualified for the examination.

Akanksha Singh from Ara in Bihar and another Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh claimed that they are the qualified candidate with roll number 301.

The UPSC is yet to issue a clarification regarding the controversy, but both candidates appeared before the media with their admit cards and other documents to establish their claim to the qualification.

From Ara in Bihar, Singh told the media that she secured the examination in her second attempt. "I was confident about securing the result this time around. This was my grandfather's dream. He had a lot of belief in me," said Singh, as quoted by PTI.

Singh is the daughter of Brahmeshwar Singh, founder of the banned militia Ranvir Sena, who was murdered in 2012. According to Singh, she studied for eight to ten hours every day during her preparation.

Meanwhile, another candidate, Singh from Ghazipur, posted on Facebook alleging impersonation. "It has come to light that my rank and identity are being impersonated by others," she wrote, attaching two documents in the post that she claimed were her original ID and e-summon.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 results on Friday, and a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services Group A and B.