Advertisement

UPSC CMS Marksheet 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

UPSC CMS Marksheet 2024: Both papers consist of objective (Multiple Choice Questions) type questions and will be conducted exclusively in English.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UPSC CMS Marksheet 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download
Candidates can download their marksheets by visiting the official website.

UPSC CMS Marksheet 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marksheet for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their marksheets by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in

UPSC CMS Marksheet: Steps To Download
  
Step 1. Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on 'Marks Information' under the Examination section  
Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen  
Step 4. Select the 'Combined Medical Services Examination' link 
Step 5. Log in using your credentials  
Step 6. View and download the marksheet  
Step 7. Take a printout for future reference  

UPSC CMS 2024: Selection Process
The selection process comprises:  
Written Test: Objective MCQs 
Personality Test: Interview  

UPSC CMS 2024: Exam Structure

The examination is structured as follows: 

Part I: Written Examination (500 Marks):  
Two papers of 250 marks each, with a duration of two hours each. 

Part II: Personality Test (100 Marks):
 Candidates who qualify for the written examination will undergo a personality test worth 100 marks  

UPSC CMS 2024: Written Examination Details  

Paper I:
Marks: 250  
Subjects: General Medicine and Paediatrics  
Total Questions: 120 (96 from General Medicine, 24 from Paediatrics) 

Syllabus: 
General Medicine: Topics include Cardiology, Respiratory Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Neurology.  

Paediatrics: Topics include Common Childhood Emergencies, Basic Newborn Care, and Immunization.  

Paper II:
Marks:  250  
Subjects: Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Preventive & Social Medicine  
Total Questions: 120 (40 questions from each subject)  

Both papers consist of objective (Multiple Choice Questions) type questions and will be conducted exclusively in English.  
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UPSC CMS Marksheet 2024, Upsc Cms, UPSC CMS 2024
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com