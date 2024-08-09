UPSC CMS Exam Result 2024: List Of Qualified Candidates Released

UPSC CMS Exam Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the written results (including names) for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2024. The results are based on the examination conducted on July 14. Candidates whose roll numbers are listed have qualified for the interview/personality test.

According to the official notice, the candidature of these candidates is provisional, subject to their fulfilling all the eligibility criteria as specified in the examination notice and rules. Candidates must present original documents to support their claims regarding age, age relaxation, date of birth, educational qualifications, community reservation, benchmark disability (if applicable), etc., during the interview/personality test.

Check the list of qualified candidates here

Candidates are advised to prepare their documents in advance and review the required certificates according to the important instructions available on the Commission's website before appearing for the Personality Test.

As per the Rules of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2024, all successful candidates must complete the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online, which will be available on the Commission's website in due course. Detailed instructions for filling out and submitting the DAF online will also be provided on the website.

Successful candidates must first register on the relevant page of the Commission's website before filling out the DAF online and submitting it along with scanned copies of the required certificates/documents supporting their eligibility and reservation claims.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions for filling out the DAF and the rules of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2024, particularly regarding the documents to be presented during the interview. Failure to provide sufficient proof of age, date of birth, educational qualifications, community (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), or disability status (for PwBD candidates) may result in disqualification. Any candidate who fails to present the required original documents for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2024 will not be permitted to appear before the Personality Test Board and will not be eligible for travel allowances.

The schedule for the interview of candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test and submitted their DAF will be posted on the Commission's website in due course. The exact interview dates will be communicated to candidates via e-Summon Letter.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the Commission's website upsc.gov.in for updates.

The marksheets of non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the final result (following the Personality Test) is published and will be available for 30 days. Candidates can access their marksheets by entering their roll numbers and date of birth.

UPSC will issue printed/hard copies of the mark sheets upon specific requests, accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope, within thirty days of the marks being posted on the Commission's website. Requests beyond this period will not be considered.

The UPSC has a Facilitation Counter at its campus, where candidates can obtain information or clarification about their examination/results on working days between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in person or by calling (011)-23385271/23381125/23098543.