UPSC CMS Examination 2024 Today, Check Key Guidelines

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Combined Medical Services Examination 2024 today. The examination will be held in two shifts, the first starting at 9.30am and ending at 11.30am, and the second from 2pm to 4pm. Each paper, including 40 questions, will have 250 marks, and the examination will last for two hours.

Paper I consists of General Medicine and Paediatrics with a total of 120 questions - 96 from General Medicine and 24 from Paediatrics, while Paper II will comprise Surgery, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, and Preventive and Social Medicine.

Those set to appear in the examination are required to follow a set of guidelines.

General Instructions

Candidates must arrive at the examination venue at least 30 minutes before each session begins. Late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances.

All candidates must write the exam papers themselves; assistance from a scribe is not allowed except for certain categories of disabilities.

Candidates with benchmark disabilities in the categories of blindness, locomotor disability (both arms affected), and cerebral palsy may use a scribe if they choose. Other PwBD candidates may request a scribe by submitting a medical certificate confirming their physical limitations to write.

Candidates have the option to bring their own scribe or request one from the Commission. Scribe details must be provided when filling out the online application form. The scribe's qualification must not exceed the minimum qualification required for the exam but must be at least matriculated or above.

Articles Not Allowed Inside Examination Hall