UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve List Out, Check Details

The civil services examination is held annually in three stages.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list. Those who took the examination can access the reserve list at the official website - upsc.gov.in. On May 23, 2023, the result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination for the year 2022 was announced. It proposed the selection of 933 candidates for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS, and certain other Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B' against a total of 1,022 available positions.

According to the official notice, the commission has now recommended 89 candidates, including 65 General, 7 EWS, 15 OBC, 1 SC and 1 ST, to fill up the vacant posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2022.



Steps to check the reserve list:

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list link.

A fresh PDF document will become available for candidates to review the list.

Download the page and retain a physical copy for future reference.

The candidature of following 2(two) candidates bearing roll no. 3534972 and 0828156 are provisional.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

The civil services examination is held annually in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.