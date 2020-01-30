Union Public Service Commission Releases CDS (I) Exam 2019 Final Result

UPSC has released CDS (I) Exam final result on the official website

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result for Combined Defence Services Exam (I) 2019. Total 267 candidates have qualified in the CDS (I) 2019 exam. Out of the total, 176 have qualified for the 111th Short Service Commission Course (for Men), and 91 have qualified for the 25th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical).

The list of shortlisted candidates is available on the Commission's official website, 'upsc.gov.in'. It also includes names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Naval Academy in Ezhimala and Air Force Academy in Hyderabad.

The candidates were placed in the order of merit on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the written examination and in the SSB tests.

UPSC CDS (I) Exam 2019 Final Result

The marks of the selected candidates will be available on the Commission website within 15 days and will be available for 30 days.

While preparing the shortlist, medical examination of the candidates was not considered and hence a candidate's selection is provisional to clearance in the medical examination.

Candidates who appeared for the SSB interview can check their final result from the link here.

Meanwhile the Commission will hold the CDS Examination (I) 2020 written exam on February 2, 2020. For CDS 2020, UPSC has notified 418 vacancies.

Click here for more Education News